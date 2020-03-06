Les Festivals à Miami et en Floride en Avril 2020
Festival de rock à Fort Lauderdale, boat show à Sarasota ou chateaux de sable à Clearwater… il y en a pour tout le monde en avril en Floride!!
EN RAISON DU CORONAVIRUS, PENSEZ A BIEN VERIFIER QUE CES SPECTACLES NE SONT PAS DEPROGRAMMES
– Du 27 mars au 5 avril : Sarasota Film Festival
– Du 28 mars au 5 avril : Miami Beach Gay Pride
– Du 31 mars au 5 avril à Lakeland : Sun ‘n Fun International Fly-In & Expo (show aérien près d’Orlando) :
– Du 2 au 4 avril à Perry : Florida State Bluegrass Festival
– Le 3 avril à Fort Lauderdale : Las Olas Wine and Food Festival
– Du 3 au 5 avril à Jacksonville Beach : Jax Beach Springing the Blues Festival
– Du 3 au 5 avril à St Pete : Tampa Bay Blues Festival
– Du 3 au 5 avril : Venice Shark Tooth Festival
– Du 3 au 5 avril : Delray Affair (foire de rue à Delray Beach)
– Le 4 avril à Belle Glade : Black Gold Jubilee (fête locale)
– Le 4 avril à Wynwood Miami : Sprung! Spring Beer Festival
www.facebook.com/SprungBeerFest
– Les 4 et 5 avril à Sarasota : Lido Beach Spring Fine Art Festival
Les 4 et 5 avril à Miami : Redland Blues & Barbecue Festival
– Les 4 et 5 avril à Delray Beach : Hatsume Fair (fête japonaise de printemps au Morikami Garden).
www.morikami.org/cultural-programs/hatsume-fair/
– Les 4 et 5 avril : Saint Augustine Old Town Art Show
www.holidayartshows.com/old-town-art-craft-show.html
– Du 10 au 26 avril à Clearwater : Pier 60 Sugarsand Festival (magnifique concours de chateaux de sable)
– Le 11 avril : Fort Lauderdale Pirate Festival
– Du 12 au 14 avril à Fort Lauderdale : Tortuga Music Festival
Grand festival de musique américaine sur la plage, avec des dizaines de chanteurs dont cette année : Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan
– Du 15 au 19 avril : Tallahassee Film Festival
www.tallahasseefilmfestival.com
– Du 16 au 19 avril à Brooksville : Stringbreak Fest
www.lindentertainment.com/stringbreak-home/
– Du 16 au 26 avril à Miami : Outshine Film Festival (LGBT)
– Le 17 avril à Tampa : 98 Rockfest (avec Shinedown, Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman…).
– Les 18 et 19 avril à Miami : Fairchild Gardens Spring Garden Festival (botanique).
– Du 22 au 25 avril à Pompano Beach : South East Police Motorcycle Rodeo
– Du 22 au 26 avril à Panama City Beach : Seabreeze Jazz Festival
– Du 24 au 26 avril à Panama City Beach : Sandjam Music Festival (avec entre autres Sinedown, Weezer et 311) :
– Du 24 au 26 avril à Miami : SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo
– Du 24 au 26 avril à Sarasota : Suncoast Boat Show
– Le 25 avril : Tampa Bay Dragonboat Festival
– Le 25 avril : Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival
www.tampabaycaribbeancarnival.com
– Du 26 au 28 avril : Pompano Beach Seafood Festival (avec aussi des groupes de musique)
www.pompanobeachseafoodfestival.com
– Du 30 avril au 3 mai à West Palm Beach : Sunfest (avec entre autres Darius Rucker, Adam Lambert, Illenium, Slightly Stoopid, Cage the Elephant…) : www.sunfest.com