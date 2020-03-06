Agenda des sorties à Miami et en FlorideNews Sorties Loisirs

Les Festivals à Miami et en Floride en Avril 2020

Festivals en Floride
Festivals en Floride

Festival de rock à Fort Lauderdale, boat show à Sarasota ou chateaux de sable à Clearwater… il y en a pour tout le monde en avril en Floride!!

Pour les autres catégories de spectacles (concerts, spectacles, cinéma), consultez notre rubrique « agenda« .

EN RAISON DU CORONAVIRUS, PENSEZ A BIEN VERIFIER QUE CES SPECTACLES NE SONT PAS DEPROGRAMMES

– Du 27 mars au 5 avril : Sarasota Film Festival

www.sarasotafilmfestival.com

– Du 28 mars au 5 avril : Miami Beach Gay Pride

www.miamibeachpride.com

– Du 31 mars au 5 avril à Lakeland : Sun ‘n Fun International Fly-In & Expo (show aérien près d’Orlando) :

www.flysnf.org

Sun 'N Fun Meeeting aérien

– Du 2 au 4 avril à Perry : Florida State Bluegrass Festival

www.floridastatebluegrass.com

– Le 3 avril à Fort Lauderdale : Las Olas Wine and Food Festival 

www.lasolaswff.com

– Du 3 au 5 avril à Jacksonville Beach : Jax Beach Springing the Blues Festival

www.springingtheblues.com

– Du 3 au 5 avril à St Pete : Tampa Bay Blues Festival

www.tampabaybluesfest.com

– Du 3 au 5 avril : Venice Shark Tooth Festival

www.sharkstoothfest.com

– Du 3 au 5 avril : Delray Affair (foire de rue à Delray Beach)

www.delrayaffair.com

– Le 4 avril à Belle Glade : Black Gold Jubilee (fête locale)

www.blackgoldjubilee.org

– Le 4 avril à Wynwood Miami : Sprung! Spring Beer Festival

www.facebook.com/SprungBeerFest

Sprung Beer Festival

– Les 4 et 5 avril à Sarasota : Lido Beach Spring Fine Art Festival

www.paragonartevents.com

Les 4 et 5 avril à Miami : Redland Blues & Barbecue Festival

www.redlandfruitandspice.com

– Les 4 et 5 avril à Delray Beach : Hatsume Fair (fête japonaise de printemps au Morikami Garden).

www.morikami.org/cultural-programs/hatsume-fair/

– Les 4 et 5 avril : Saint Augustine Old Town Art Show

www.holidayartshows.com/old-town-art-craft-show.html

– Du 10 au 26 avril à Clearwater : Pier 60 Sugarsand Festival (magnifique concours de chateaux de sable)

www.sugarsandfestival.com

Sugar Sand Festival Clearwater
Sugar Sand Festival Clearwater (Crédit photo : site officiel festival)

– Le 11 avril : Fort Lauderdale Pirate Festival

www.ftlpiratefest.com

– Du 12 au 14 avril à Fort Lauderdale : Tortuga Music Festival

Grand festival de musique américaine sur la plage, avec des dizaines de chanteurs dont cette année : Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan

www.tortugamusicfestival.com

– Du 15 au 19 avril : Tallahassee Film Festival

www.tallahasseefilmfestival.com

– Du 16 au 19 avril à Brooksville : Stringbreak Fest

www.lindentertainment.com/stringbreak-home/

– Du 16 au 26 avril à Miami : Outshine Film Festival (LGBT)

www.mifofilm.com

– Le 17 avril à Tampa : 98 Rockfest (avec Shinedown, Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman…).

www.98rock.iheart.com

– Les 18 et 19 avril à Miami : Fairchild Gardens Spring Garden Festival (botanique).

www.fairchildgarden.org

– Du 22 au 25 avril à Pompano Beach : South East Police Motorcycle Rodeo

www.southeastpolice.com

– Du 22 au 26 avril à Panama City Beach : Seabreeze Jazz Festival

www.seabreezejazzfestival.com

– Du 24 au 26 avril à Panama City Beach : Sandjam Music Festival (avec entre autres Sinedown, Weezer et 311) :

www.sandjamfest.com

Sandjam Fest

– Du 24 au 26 avril à Miami : SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo

www.soflocakeandcandyexpo.com

– Du 24 au 26 avril à Sarasota : Suncoast Boat Show

www.suncoastboatshow.com

– Le 25 avril : Tampa Bay Dragonboat Festival

www.panamdragonboat.com

– Le 25 avril : Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival

www.tampabaycaribbeancarnival.com

– Du 26 au 28 avril : Pompano Beach Seafood Festival (avec aussi des groupes de musique)

www.pompanobeachseafoodfestival.com

– Du 30 avril au 3 mai à West Palm Beach : Sunfest (avec entre autres  Darius Rucker, Adam Lambert, Illenium, Slightly Stoopid, Cage the Elephant…) : www.sunfest.com

 

